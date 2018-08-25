Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Stake Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 203,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 46.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,351,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 429,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 54.9% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 642,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 227,737 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 542,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC opened at $56.62 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 43.90%. analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 481 properties, located in 44 states and containing approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

