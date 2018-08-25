AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

AGFS stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $8.75.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. bought 38,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $221,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Lobisser sold 20,000 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 542,929 shares of company stock worth $3,589,750. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 42.1% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

