Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.