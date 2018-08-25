Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 34,633.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth about $23,560,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 901.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 720,930 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,989,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,148,000 after purchasing an additional 647,546 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,005,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 306,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.93 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 58.20% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $157,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Allen Doane, Jr. sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $260,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,150 shares of company stock valued at $702,900. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 87,000 acres in Hawai`i, A&B is the state's fourth largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages 3.3 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i.

