Alexandria Capital LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.6% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Intel by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,169,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,894,000 after buying an additional 121,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 788,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $40,976,000 after buying an additional 59,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $250,038.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,077 shares of company stock valued at $205,757. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

