Alibaba Group (BABA) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Friday. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BABA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.77.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $174.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.49. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $164.25 and a one year high of $211.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

