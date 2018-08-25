Allergan (AGN) Given a $202.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has been assigned a $202.00 price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $191.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.10.

AGN stock opened at $186.86 on Thursday. Allergan has a fifty-two week low of $142.81 and a fifty-two week high of $237.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 25.1% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 9.4% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 34.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

