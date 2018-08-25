Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alliance Data Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.6408875328835 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ADS opened at $236.93 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $192.02 and a 52-week high of $278.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 59.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.18.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $3,729,420.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $793,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

