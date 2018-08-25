Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) Receives $31.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AHGP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Holdings GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Holdings GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Holdings GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHGP remained flat at $$28.37 during midday trading on Friday. Alliance Holdings GP has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Holdings GP by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 765,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alliance Holdings GP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 612,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alliance Holdings GP by 53.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 127,848 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Holdings GP in the first quarter valued at $6,628,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alliance Holdings GP by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Holdings GP

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. It operates through Illinois Basin and Appalachia segments. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

