Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,902,030 shares, a drop of 2.5% from the July 31st total of 1,950,470 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 835.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 174,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Almaden Minerals worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

