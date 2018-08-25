Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Holdings Trimmed by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 44.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 213,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 533.52%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $5,269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,214,690.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

