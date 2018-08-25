Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,600 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 104.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HST. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

NYSE:HST opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 9.27%. equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

