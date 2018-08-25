Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Banner Co. (BANR)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR opened at $65.42 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Banner had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $124.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.