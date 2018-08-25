Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVAC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PVAC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia to $75.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $111.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.90 million. equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.