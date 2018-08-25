Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

ASPS opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $639.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.84. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 34.66%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services.

