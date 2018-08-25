Altria Group (MO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $61.00 price target on the stock.

MO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altria Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.01.

Shares of MO stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $129,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

