Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,201 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $105,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,942.44.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,877.32, for a total value of $3,088,191.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,773,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total transaction of $8,919,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,179,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $31,914,331. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,905.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $1,925.00. The company has a market cap of $929.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.