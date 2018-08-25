AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

ABEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $4.66 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. research analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This is a positive change from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.02. AMBEV S A/S’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 15.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,799 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 19,565.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,800,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

