American Century Companies Inc. Takes $63.67 Million Position in Under Armour Inc Class C (UA)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,020,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class C by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,026,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after buying an additional 1,614,704 shares during the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in Under Armour Inc Class C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,027,000. CQS Cayman LP lifted its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class C by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 1,855,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after buying an additional 865,349 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour Inc Class C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,063,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Under Armour Inc Class C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,527,000. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour Inc Class C alerts:

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,151.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.74 and a beta of -0.72. Under Armour Inc Class C has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc Class C will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a report on Monday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Under Armour Inc Class C from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Under Armour Inc Class C Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.