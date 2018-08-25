American International Group Inc. Has $10.18 Million Stake in Avnet (AVT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Avnet has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

