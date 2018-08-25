American States Water Co (AWR) Director Sells $91,800.00 in Stock

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Director James L. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,272.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AWR opened at $60.81 on Friday. American States Water Co has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.27.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5,616.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth $2,080,000. Water Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth $3,395,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 50.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 37,698 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 30,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

