AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.08 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 72.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 13.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 67,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,554. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 158 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 934 million cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply