AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.08 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 72.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 13.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 67,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,554. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 158 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 934 million cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

