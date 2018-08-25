Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Stake Raised by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,009 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 209,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 168,841 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $8.64 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

