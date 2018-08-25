Analysts Anticipate BB&T Co. (BBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) to announce $2.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BB&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. BB&T reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BB&T will report full year sales of $11.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. BB&T’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBT. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

In related news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,662.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of BB&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of BB&T by 399.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BB&T by 65.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 76,093 shares during the period. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

BBT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.71. 2,042,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. BB&T has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

