Analysts Anticipate Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.66 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NYSE CNS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.59. 114,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,782. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 33.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 22.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

