Analysts Anticipate Pluralsight Inc (PS) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PS. Raymond James began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pluralsight to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PS traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 322,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,162. Pluralsight has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $33.96.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

