Analysts Expect Coty Inc (COTY) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. Coty reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. 10,342,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,521,418. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

