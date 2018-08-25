Analysts Expect Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (DOVA) to Announce -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) will report earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dova Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.80). Dova Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 118.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dova Pharmaceuticals.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

DOVA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Leerink Swann lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOVA opened at $25.07 on Friday. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $676.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.19 and a quick ratio of 13.14.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $250,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.17 per share, with a total value of $3,140,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 328,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,965,593 in the last three months. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

