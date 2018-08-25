Analysts Expect PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. PDF Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PDF Solutions.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,004,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,018,000 after buying an additional 999,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after buying an additional 249,043 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 797,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 166,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after buying an additional 116,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 130,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,154. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $314.02 million, a PE ratio of -246.50 and a beta of 1.21.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

