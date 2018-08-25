Analysts Set $30.67 Price Target for Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX)

Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $30.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Homology Medicines an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $16.00 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

