Analysts Set Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) Price Target at $4.00

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, insider Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 298,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $89,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,355,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 343,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 66,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

AGRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 361,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,347. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

