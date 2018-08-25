Analysts Set AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AngioDynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.97. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.02 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 4.74%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

