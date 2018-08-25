Analysts Set Expectations for Madison Square Garden Co’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MSG)

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

MSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Madison Square Garden from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Madison Square Garden from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.29.

Shares of NYSE MSG opened at $296.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Madison Square Garden has a 52 week low of $205.22 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.06. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.58) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 5.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 372,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 65.9% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,717,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 320,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.