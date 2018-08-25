Analysts Set GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) Price Target at $20.33

Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 189,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of -0.08. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

