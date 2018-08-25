Analysts Set Legg Mason Inc (LM) PT at $44.40

Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

Legg Mason stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 417,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,137. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. Legg Mason has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $47.13.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $747.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.72 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

