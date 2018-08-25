Analysts Set Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maiden from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Maiden from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Maiden has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $713.69 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. sell-side analysts predict that Maiden will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Maiden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maiden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,015,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 132,547 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Maiden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,869,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 211,685 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Maiden by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,524,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 304,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Maiden by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,437,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 141,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

