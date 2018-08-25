Analysts Set Matson Inc (MATX) PT at $40.00

Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

MATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matson in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other Matson news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Matson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Matson by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Matson by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MATX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. 96,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,079. Matson has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Matson will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Matson’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

