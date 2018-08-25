Analysts Set ProAssurance Co. (PRA) PT at $50.00

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

In related news, Director Magnus James Gorrie purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $78,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,855.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ProAssurance by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.62.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $248.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.