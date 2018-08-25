Analysts Set SYNNEX Co. (SNX) PT at $139.17

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

In other SYNNEX news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $107,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $214,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,924.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,757 shares of company stock worth $880,423 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,501,000 after acquiring an additional 505,382 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,458,000 after acquiring an additional 86,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 77,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

SNX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 186,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,405. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.89. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $93.80 and a 12 month high of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 15.80%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

