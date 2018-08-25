Analysts Set Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) Price Target at $117.56

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

WLK stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.19. The stock had a trading volume of 676,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $124.29.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,372,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $793,550,000 after buying an additional 1,291,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2,586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 576,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after buying an additional 398,951 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 763,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,913,000 after buying an additional 373,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

