Analyzing EVO Payments (EVOP) and Cotiviti (COTV)

EVO Payments (NYSE: COTV) and Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get EVO Payments alerts:

This table compares EVO Payments and Cotiviti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $504.75 million 3.40 -$40.24 million N/A N/A Cotiviti $678.66 million 6.18 $138.20 million $1.42 31.51

Cotiviti has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and Cotiviti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments N/A N/A N/A Cotiviti 21.49% 12.44% 6.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Cotiviti shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Cotiviti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for EVO Payments and Cotiviti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 5 3 0 2.38 Cotiviti 0 11 0 0 2.00

EVO Payments presently has a consensus price target of $23.71, indicating a potential upside of 7.65%. Cotiviti has a consensus price target of $35.78, indicating a potential downside of 20.04%. Given EVO Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Cotiviti.

Summary

Cotiviti beats EVO Payments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Cotiviti

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider. It also provides analytics and support services, including anti-fraud, waste, and abuse analytics to identify abnormal patterns in coding and billing practices; surveillance and longitudinal analytics; and claims history analytics to identify areas for direct interaction, as well as to identify policy and program changes that can enhance future payment accuracy. The company was formerly known as Connolly Superholdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. in September 2015. Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.