Analyzing Forest City Realty Trust (FCE.A) & Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

Forest City Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Get Forest City Realty Trust alerts:

Forest City Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Piedmont Office Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Forest City Realty Trust and Piedmont Office Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forest City Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Piedmont Office Realty Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Forest City Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.36%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Piedmont Office Realty Trust is more favorable than Forest City Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Forest City Realty Trust and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forest City Realty Trust 40.28% N/A N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust 30.50% 2.81% 1.41%

Risk and Volatility

Forest City Realty Trust has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forest City Realty Trust and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forest City Realty Trust $911.90 million 7.35 $206.03 million N/A N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust $574.17 million 4.47 $133.56 million $1.75 11.42

Forest City Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Summary

Forest City Realty Trust beats Piedmont Office Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forest City Realty Trust

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. is engaged in operation, development, management and acquisition of office, retail and apartment real estate and land throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Office, Retail, Apartments, Development, Corporate and Other. Its Office segment owns, acquires and operates office and life science buildings. Its Retail segment owns, acquires and operates regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers and amenity retail within its mixed-use projects. Its Apartments segment owns, acquires and operates rental properties, including upscale and middle-market apartments, adaptive reuse developments and subsidized senior housing. Its Development segment represents the development and construction of office and life science buildings, regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers, amenity retail, apartments, condominiums and mixed-use projects.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Forest City Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest City Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.