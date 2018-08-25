Analyzing Infosys (INFY) and EPAM Systems (EPAM)

Infosys (NYSE: EPAM) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infosys and EPAM Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $10.94 billion 4.03 $2.49 billion $1.01 20.10 EPAM Systems $1.45 billion 5.23 $72.76 million $2.85 49.47

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than EPAM Systems. Infosys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPAM Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 22.30% 23.22% 18.66% EPAM Systems 7.68% 18.55% 14.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of EPAM Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Infosys pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. EPAM Systems does not pay a dividend. Infosys pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Infosys has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Infosys has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Infosys and EPAM Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 3 8 4 0 2.07 EPAM Systems 0 2 12 0 2.86

Infosys presently has a consensus target price of $16.65, suggesting a potential downside of 17.99%. EPAM Systems has a consensus target price of $132.93, suggesting a potential downside of 5.72%. Given EPAM Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Infosys.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Infosys on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The company's products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Nia, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; and AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, services, utilities, resources, energy, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration. The company provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, component design and integration, quality assurance and testing, deployment, performance tuning, support and maintenance, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting and cross-platform migration, and documentation. It also offers application testing services, including software application testing, testing for enterprise IT, and consulting services; application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services comprising application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. In addition, it provides enterprise information management services. It serves customers in financial service, travel and consumer, software, hi-tech, media and entertainment, and life sciences and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

