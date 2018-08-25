Analyzing istar (STAR) and Store Capital (STOR)

istar (NYSE: STOR) and Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

istar pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Store Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. istar pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Store Capital pays out 72.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Store Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Store Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for istar and Store Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score istar 0 3 0 0 2.00 Store Capital 0 5 5 0 2.50

istar currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. Store Capital has a consensus price target of $27.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.73%. Given istar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe istar is more favorable than Store Capital.

Profitability

This table compares istar and Store Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets istar 11.28% 9.50% 1.90% Store Capital 37.26% 5.60% 3.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares istar and Store Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio istar $679.20 million 1.08 $175.68 million $2.31 4.65 Store Capital $452.85 million 13.01 $162.03 million $1.71 16.77

istar has higher revenue and earnings than Store Capital. istar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Store Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

istar has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Store Capital has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of istar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Store Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of istar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Store Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Store Capital beats istar on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

