Analyzing Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) and KVH Industries (KVHI)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: KVHI) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and KVH Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson $23.60 billion 1.21 -$4.13 billion ($0.47) -18.15 KVH Industries $160.09 million 1.38 -$11.03 million ($0.13) -96.15

KVH Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. KVH Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. KVH Industries does not pay a dividend. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 2 8 2 0 2.00 KVH Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has a consensus price target of $5.91, suggesting a potential downside of 30.69%. KVH Industries has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.00%. Given KVH Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Volatility & Risk

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of KVH Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson -13.14% -5.62% -2.15% KVH Industries -5.74% -0.95% -0.49%

Summary

KVH Industries beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support. The Digital Services segment offers products and services for service providers in the areas of operations support systems and business support systems; packet core and communication; network functions virtualization and cloud infrastructure; application development and modernization; and consulting services. The Managed Services segment provides vendor agnostic services, including networks and IT managed, and network design and optimization services to manage service provider's networks. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

