Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Andeavor Logistics LP engages in the ownership, operation, development and acquisition of crude oil and refined products logistics assets. It operating segments consist of Gathering, Processing and Terminalling and Transportation. Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the North Dakota Williston Basin/Bakken Shale area and the Uinta, Vermillion and greater Green River basins. Processing segment consists of gas processing complexes, including an interest in Green River Processing LLC, which owns fractionation facility and gas processing complexes. Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport. Andeavor Logistics LP, formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP, is headquartered in San Antonio, TX. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANDX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price objective on Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

Shares of Andeavor Logistics stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Andeavor Logistics has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Andeavor Logistics’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 56,700 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 402,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,125.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 19,512 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $974,429.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 506,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,276,981.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 142,842 shares of company stock worth $7,020,049. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth about $75,252,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 3,300.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 106.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,914,000 after acquiring an additional 952,847 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the first quarter worth about $37,901,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter worth about $25,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

