Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Director Purchases $974,429.28 in Stock

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) Director Jeff A. Stevens purchased 19,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $974,429.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 506,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,276,981.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andeavor Logistics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.49. 372,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,654. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Andeavor Logistics LP has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.61 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDX. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,901,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,914,000 after purchasing an additional 952,847 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 57,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 570,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

