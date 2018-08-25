Aperio Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 59.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31,738 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $5,126,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 174,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 76,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.06 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 69.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 109.35%.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

