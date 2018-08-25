Apple (AAPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has a $232.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Maxim Group raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. New Street Research lowered Apple from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $216.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Apple has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $219.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,057.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In other Apple news, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total transaction of $9,917,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,608,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total value of $903,916.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,230 shares of company stock worth $28,436,361 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 45,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

