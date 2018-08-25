Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $199,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,766.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $176,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,098,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,044,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,189 shares of company stock worth $598,010 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

